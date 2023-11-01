Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Trading Down 1.0 %

LEJU opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Leju at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

