LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.26. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $68.67.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. Research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

