Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Lennar by 172.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.41.

Lennar Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $106.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.40. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $76.79 and a 12-month high of $133.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.12%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,599 shares of company stock worth $301,984 in the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

