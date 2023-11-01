Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.0% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $233.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.01. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.32 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

