Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Grows Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the first quarter worth approximately $541,000. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 3.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 3.5% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 191,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

SNN stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $33.08.

Smith & Nephew Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.