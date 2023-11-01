Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Has $265,000 Stock Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lessened its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 15,056 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SIMO opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.93. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $95.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.26.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 76.05%.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Silicon Motion Technology

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.