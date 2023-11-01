Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Has $416,000 Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of LOGI opened at $78.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.65. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $78.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $1.1876 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

