Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Increases Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Wipro were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 22.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 36,907 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 4.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,033,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,618,000 after buying an additional 509,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WIT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wipro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.70 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

