Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Invests $209,000 in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of HSBC by 5.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in HSBC by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 11,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 3.3% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in HSBC by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 436,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 38,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HSBC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.49) to GBX 820 ($9.98) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 800 ($9.73) to GBX 825 ($10.04) in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $797.13.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.66. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). HSBC had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.11 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.70%.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

