Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Makes New Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464,865 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 44,324.8% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,038,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,370 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,466,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,260 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.8 %

TTE stock opened at $67.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.69. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TotalEnergies

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.