Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Purchases 623 Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Rentokil Initial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 9.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RTO opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $41.55.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.