Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Purchases New Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 213.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4,994.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE FMX opened at $113.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.64. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $119.62.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $1.0001 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

