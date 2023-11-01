Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Purchases Shares of 324 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 87.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 16,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.7 %

Lam Research stock opened at $584.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $639.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $619.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $384.72 and a twelve month high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $660.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.