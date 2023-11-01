Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Reduces Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich decreased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth about $520,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 42,091.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.62.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

TRI opened at $119.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $100.53 and a 1 year high of $138.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 32.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

