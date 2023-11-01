Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Sells 10,084 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lowered its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,084 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Infosys were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Infosys by 34.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after buying an additional 5,143,124 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,618,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,724 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,279 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,156,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,318,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.

NYSE:INFY opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

