Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Trims Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich decreased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 34.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,523,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,248,000 after purchasing an additional 646,862 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $184,773,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 28.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,794,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after acquiring an additional 393,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,660,000 after acquiring an additional 78,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 69.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,117,000 after buying an additional 496,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $112.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 34.41% and a return on equity of 71.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SQM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.39.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

