Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $147,000 Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Livent by 100.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter worth $222,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth $45,000. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 68.2% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 51,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 16.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 23,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LTHM. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Livent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

Insider Activity at Livent

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of Livent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Livent Stock Performance

Livent stock opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Livent had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Articles

