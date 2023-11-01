Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 403 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Nucor by 26.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Nucor by 25.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 247.2% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at $14,127,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $147.79 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $126.56 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

