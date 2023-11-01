Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 23,821 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 6.7% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 18,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

LECO stock opened at $174.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.63. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 33.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on LECO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.