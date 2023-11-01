Liquidia (LQDA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 285.82% and a negative return on equity of 62.10%. On average, analysts expect Liquidia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of LQDA opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $416.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.08. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $9.95.
A number of brokerages have commented on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Liquidia from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.
Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
