Liquidia (LQDA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 285.82% and a negative return on equity of 62.10%. On average, analysts expect Liquidia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Liquidia Price Performance

Shares of LQDA opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $416.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.08. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Liquidia by 134.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Liquidia by 42.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Liquidia by 101.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Liquidia by 20.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Liquidia from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

See Also

