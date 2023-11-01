Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1,903.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 714,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,111,000 after buying an additional 678,975 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 524,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,785,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

LYV stock opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.79 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.59. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $101.74.

LYV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.69.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

