Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT opened at $454.64 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $431.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

