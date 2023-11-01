Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2 %

LMT stock opened at $453.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $431.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.44.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.16 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.