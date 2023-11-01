Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $7.79 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,989 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CSGP. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.09.

CoStar Group Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.32. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

