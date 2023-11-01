Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $8.20 Million Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 305,364 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,202,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,413,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,673,000 after purchasing an additional 533,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,816 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $59,714,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 433.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,412,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,273,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,846,000 after purchasing an additional 81,045 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZION. Stephens increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $56.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.