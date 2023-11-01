LuxUrban Hotels (LUXH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. LuxUrban Hotels has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $31.86 million for the quarter. LuxUrban Hotels had a negative return on equity of 176.23% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. On average, analysts expect LuxUrban Hotels to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34. LuxUrban Hotels has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.78.

In other news, CFO Shanoop Kothari purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Shanoop Kothari acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Ferdinand acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,036. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $566,800 over the last ninety days. 72.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LuxUrban Hotels during the first quarter valued at $347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the second quarter worth $352,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the second quarter worth $180,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on LuxUrban Hotels from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities. The Company's future growth focuses primarily on seeking to create win-win opportunities for owners of dislocated hotels, including those impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions, while providing LuxUrban Hotels favorable operating margins.

