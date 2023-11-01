Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 16,775 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.32% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 232,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 62,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDT opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $25.92.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

