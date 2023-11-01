Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 2,363 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Caterpillar by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 54.2% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,503 shares of company stock worth $8,131,970 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.3 %

CAT opened at $225.27 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.82.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.