Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 666 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for about 1.6% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $12,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,521,000 after buying an additional 64,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $104.40 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $72.04 and a one year high of $132.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.48 and its 200 day moving average is $113.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.47.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

