Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 863 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABT opened at $95.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.24. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The stock has a market cap of $164.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

