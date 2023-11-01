Lyell Wealth Management LP Boosts Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $113.61 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $138.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1532 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

