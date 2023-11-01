Lyell Wealth Management LP Boosts Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP owned 0.29% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDP. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 2,530.6% during the first quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 241,295 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 331,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after buying an additional 188,441 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 91.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 298,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after buying an additional 142,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 178.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 131,057 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 92,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 32,427 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDP opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

