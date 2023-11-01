Lyell Wealth Management LP Boosts Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQFree Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,020 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDQ. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 79.3% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 593.2% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDQ opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

