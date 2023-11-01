Lyell Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,527 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $303.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.84. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,328.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at $24,277,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,328.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,229,164. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on META. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.78.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

