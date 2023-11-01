Lyell Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,093 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,935,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,058,000 after acquiring an additional 155,500 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Schlumberger by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 56,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Schlumberger by 23.4% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 259,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 49,149 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 65,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $355,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,717,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $355,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,717,077.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,356.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,217,712 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Schlumberger Stock Performance
Shares of SLB stock opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.68.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
