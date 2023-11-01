Lyell Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. ASML accounts for about 1.5% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $11,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ASML by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,010,307,000 after purchasing an additional 83,577 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,239,000 after purchasing an additional 36,094 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,284,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,032,000 after purchasing an additional 43,493 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,650,000 after purchasing an additional 996,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ASML by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $601.20 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $437.12 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $610.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $661.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 26.30%.

Several analysts have commented on ASML shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

