Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 1,249 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,795,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $163.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.