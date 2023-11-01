Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 144 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,353 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 1.2% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $273.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.30.

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

