Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 1,779 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,332 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,594,235,000 after acquiring an additional 135,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,234,305,000 after acquiring an additional 330,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $91.61 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.97 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.26 and a 200-day moving average of $99.35. The stock has a market cap of $104.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.