Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 2,465 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Zoetis by 163,671.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,733,932,000 after buying an additional 480,131,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after buying an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.63.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $155.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.34. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,404. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

