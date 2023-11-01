Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 6,653 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,354 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 296.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP stock opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.51.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

