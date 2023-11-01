Lyell Wealth Management LP Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $234.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $231.49 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

