Lyell Wealth Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 44,864 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,759 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $13,379,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Union Pacific by 108.6% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $205.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.