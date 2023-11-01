Lyell Wealth Management LP Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.8% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in ServiceNow by 7.2% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 154,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 23.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 10.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in ServiceNow by 52.2% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $583.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $566.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.28. The company has a market capitalization of $119.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.25 and a fifty-two week high of $614.36.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

