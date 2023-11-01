Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $11.82 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. DexCom accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $11,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 684.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.93.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $192,476.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,857.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $43,989.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,486,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,857.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,125 shares of company stock worth $600,186 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $89.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

