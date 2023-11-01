Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $13.24 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,675 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 1.7% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,208,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,208,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 666,686 shares of company stock valued at $139,998,737. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $201.16 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.73 billion, a PE ratio of 126.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.28.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

