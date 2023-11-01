Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $14.17 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,930 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 1.8% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Intuit by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $491.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $558.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

