Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $887,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,114,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.