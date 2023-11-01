Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $3.35 Million Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,865 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP owned about 0.24% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 343.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 92.0% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $286,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.39. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $24.14.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

