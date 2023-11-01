Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $4.60 Million Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,830 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP owned about 0.28% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $332,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDR opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

